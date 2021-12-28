"It’s an honor" - Adam Pearce sends out heartfelt message amidst COVID-19 outbreak in WWE

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, and it has impacted the WWE roster in recent weeks.

With the currently scheduled matches for WWE RAW and Day 1 up in the air, on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce took to social media this morning to convey his gratitude to the WWE Superstars, staff, and crew that he works with:

"Just a quick note of gratitude: As COVID continues to be a struggle, I want to publicly thank our staff, crew, and incredible Superstars who drop it all to do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on. It's an honor to work alongside you. *praying hands emoji*," Adam Pearce tweeted.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP Just a quick note of gratitude:



As COVID continues to be a struggle, I want to publicly thank our staff, crew, and incredible Superstars who drop it all to do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on.



It’s an honor to work alongside you. 🙏 Just a quick note of gratitude:As COVID continues to be a struggle, I want to publicly thank our staff, crew, and incredible Superstars who drop it all to do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on.It’s an honor to work alongside you. 🙏

Adam Pearce went on to applaud the fact that they all do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on.

How will COVID-19 impact WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW had several matches announced ahead of time. But with RAW's live event at Madison Square Garden seeing several changes last night, could this carry over to tonight's episode of RAW?

While the "card subject to change" line has been frequently used by WWE over the years, and changing matches on an episode of RAW is not out of the norm, altering this Saturday's Day 1 pay-per-view could be a terrible blow for the company as they kick-off 2022.

Across both the RAW and SmackDown live events last night, WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of The New Day were all scheduled to appear and did not appear on the show.

Also Read Article Continues below

If these WWE Superstars are unable to perform on Saturday, the Day 1 pay-per-view will look dramatically different from what the company initially envisioned.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Will the card for WWE Day 1 change before Saturday? Yes No 5 votes so far