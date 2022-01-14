"I don't necessarily have the ability to step in" – WWE official details Sonya Deville's backstage power in WWE

WWE official Adam Pearce recently commented on the Sonya Deville-Naomi feud on WWE SmackDown.

Pearce was on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump with WWE correspondents Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla.

Pearce said he and Sonya are at the same level and answered to a higher authority. Pearce made it clear he didn't have the authority to intervene in the current situation between Deville and Naomi:

"I think what people have to understand is, as a WWE official, Sonya carries that same title. There isn't a hierarchy where one of us stands taller over the other. We look eye to eye in terms of these decisions. So I don't necessarily have the ability to step in and deal with what Sonya is doing."

Adam mentioned that he agreed with a lot of the comments about the unfair treatment of Naomi:

"In terms of being able to do anything tangible about it or stop her, other than look her in the eye and tell her what I think about it, and I agree with a lot of what I see on social media, there's not a lot from a corporate, managerial, stature, structure that I can do about it. I know that will not appease anyone who feels the way they do about the treatment that Naomi is getting. But that's just the long and short of it."

Naomi lashed out at Sonya Deville

This past week on SmackDown, Sonya Deville ensured Naomi didn't win her #1 contender's match against Charlotte Flair. Just when Naomi was about to win via count-out, Deville announced that the match could not be won by countouts. Deville later announced that the match could not be won by disqualification either. These changes were enough to throw Naomi off and help Charlotte pick up the victory.

Naomi later sounded a warning to Deville on Twitter, saying she would be on the lookout for revenge against the WWE official.

