Adnan Virk talks about working with fellow WWE commentators in the company

Adnan Virk has opened up about working alongside the likes of Corey Graves, Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and others during his time with the company.

In an interview with Peter Klein on Coach Potato Diary, Adnan Virk talked about Corey Graves and said how phenomenal and talented Graves is. He then went on to talk about Saxton and detailed the amount of talent he possesses.

Virk further added that he felt like the weakest link among them all and said that it wasn’t a good feeling in any way:

"Everyone there is awesome. Corey Graves is phenomenal, I think he's a huge talent. Byron Saxton is a huge talent. You never want to be in a situation where you're the weakest link and I knew I was. That's never a good feeling,” said Virk. (H/T: Fightful)

Virk praised every member of the team he worked with during his time in WWE and said, they were all like teammates in a baseball team. The former RAW commentator noted that each member of the group was always there to lend a hand at times of need and it was quite generous of them:

"Those guys were such good teammates because it's like a baseball team. 'We know you need some help, we're here to help you out. You're new, just lean on us and we're good to go,' which was so generous of them,"Adnan Virk added.

Adnan Virk also praised Michael Cole and Kevin Dunn

Adnan Virk further added that Kevin Dunn is a 'great' producer and praised him for being a great man too. The former WWE commentator also mentioned how Michael Cole helped him after the shows by going through notes and discussing the event with him:

"Kevin Dunn is a great producer. Michael Cole was very very generous. Michael is not only the voice of SmackDown, he's the on-air conglomerate and oversees the talent. He was so helpful every week. I would do the show, I would watch the show, I'd call Michael on Thursday and we'd go through stuff and go through notes. I would try to make as many notes as I could. Everybody there, I have such respect for because they work so hard," stated Virk.

Virk's experience with his fellow commentators was full of highs and lows, but being with them helped him learn from every situation.

