Adnan Virk opens up about his time with WWE 

Adnan Virk has talked about his time with WWE. The former RAW commentator spoke to Peter Klein on Couch Potato Diary about how he loved pro wrestling since childhood but did not watch it as he grew older. He added that when he joined WWE, the company had sent him a few matches to study, making him feel like an actor preparing for a role.

Adnan Virk added that while he "nailed" the audition stage with WWE, acting on the "Broadway", which was him referring to working in the actual commentary booth, was a much different experience.

"The biggest thing for me is, I loved wrestling as a kid but I didn't watch as much as I got older. I got offered this opportunity to audition and why not, of course I'd love to do this. They sent me a few matches to look at and I'm kind of like an actor, so you give me a few scenes and I studied really hard and I nailed those three scenes, but then you actually have to do the whole play on Broadway. That's a much different thing than doing a scene study of three scenes."(H/T: Fightful)

Adnan Virk's challenges in the industry :

The hardest challenge for Adnan Virk was that it was difficult for him to be well-versed in an industry that he wasn't too familiar with and the Canadian sportscaster used a powerful train metaphor to describe his obstacles in WWE.

"The biggest challenge for me is that, it's hard to be really well-versed in the sport when you're trying to catch a freight train that's already going 100 miles an hour. I'm running alongside the train trying to catch up. It's hard to make up for that gap in time."(H/T: Fightful)

Virk's journey with WWE was a rollercoaster, however, it does not appear that the Canadian sportscaster had any regrets about his time with the company, giving his colleagues and Vince McMahon high praise.

