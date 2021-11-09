WWE uses AEW star's photo for Kevin Owens-Big E post-RAW segment

WWE's official website has made a blunder by posting a thumbnail of two former superstars on a video featuring Kevin Owens and Big E.

On last night's RAW, KO lost to Seth Rollins in the main event. Following the loss, Owens snapped and launched a brutal attack on WWE Champion Big E. WWE later uploaded an exclusive clip showing what happened with the two after RAW went off the air.

The company uploaded the video to its official website, in addition to YouTube and Twitter. Many fans quickly pointed out a glaring mistake with WWE's upload: the thumbnail picture used for the video didn't feature Kevin Owens and Big E. Instead, it shows two former superstars in action in the ring.

As can be seen in the screengrab below, the thumbnail shows current AEW star PAC and former 205 Live star Jack Gallagher going at it in the ring. Interestingly, the website made this botch twice, as another clip on the same webpage has a thumbnail featuring PAC and Gallagher.

The Kevin Owens-Big E post-RAW clip, uploaded with the wrong thumbnail

A second clip that shows highlights from last night's RAW, featuring PAC and Gallagher in the thumbnail

WWE released PAC in 2018, while Jack Gallagher was let go last year

PAC (fka Neville) signed with WWE way back in 2012. He did fine for himself in NXT and is a former NXT Champion. PAC also won the Cruiserweight title on two occasions. Many fans were unhappy with how he was used during his main roster run. Shortly after his WWE stint, PAC became one of the first All Elite Wrestling signees.

'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher's WWE career was cut short in 2020 when he was accused of sexual assault during the Speaking Out Movement. Gallagher was released by the promotion on June 19, 2020.

