"I wanna be the black Stone Cold" - WWE legend claims former IC Champion wanted Steve Austin's gimmick

According to The Godfather, Ahmed Johnson thought he had the ability to become the black version of Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, The Godfather reflected on Johnson’s two-month run as a Nation of Domination member in 1997. He said the one-time Intercontinental Champion compared himself to Steve Austin during a conversation with former WWE agent Gerald Brisco.

“I had a really good time in that group and became friends with everybody in that group, except Ahmed Johnson. I remember him going to Jerry just about the end of it, Jerry Brisco, and him telling Jerry, ‘I wanna be the black Stone Cold. I’m gonna be a black Stone Cold.’ Yeah, okay, you’re gonna be the black Stone Cold, all right,” The Godfather said.

Ahmed Johnson told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone earlier this year that Vince McMahon thought The Nation had become too strong after he joined the group. In Johnson’s view, that is the main reason why his time with the faction was short-lived.

Gerald Brisco remembers Ahmed Johnson’s Stone Cold Steve Austin comment

Gerald Brisco worked for WWE in various backstage positions between 1984 and 2020. He also performed in an on-screen role as one of Vince McMahon’s “stooges” during the Attitude Era.

Recalling his conversation with Ahmed Johnson, Brisco confirmed that the former WWE Superstar thought he should be given Steve Austin’s anti-authority gimmick.

“I remember it very clearly. You know, you look at the guy, he had the physical tools and everything that you require, but he just didn’t get it inside that squared circle. You could have all those imposing tools but unless you get it up here [mindset] too, you know, you’re not gonna go anywhere. ‘I’m Stone Cold, I can outdraw Stone Cold. Just give me that gimmick, I can do it,’” Brisco said.

Ahmed Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. In 1996, he won the Intercontinental Championship from Goldust to become the first African-American holder of a WWE singles title.

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

