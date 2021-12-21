AJ Styles breaks silence after being betrayed on WWE RAW

AJ Styles has taken to Twitter to react to Omos' betrayal from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The duo of Styles and Omos lost to The Mysterios in a tag team match this week. Styles' former bodyguard refused to tag himself in the match and followed up with an assault of The Phenomenal One.

Taking to Twitter, AJ Styles reacted to a tweet from WWE's official handle and stated that his split with Omos marks the beginning of a bright future. The Phenomenal One concluded his message by boldly claiming that no one should forget about Styles' capabilities and what he is all about:

Check out AJ Styles' message below:

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, The Miz tried to plant more seeds of dissent between AJ Styles and Omos. The former WWE Champion claimed that Omos wasn't happy with The Phenomenal One but Styles kept denying the same. Later in the night, as it turned out, the duo of AJ Styles and Omos finally ran their course and the two men ended their on-screen alliance.

In the aftermath of the betrayal, the WWE Universe has predicted another singles run for AJ Styles, one that fans have been demanding for a while now. Styles has always delivered top-notch matches as a singles star and there are high chances of him sharing the ring with Omos in the near future.

AJ Styles and Omos were former RAW Tag Team Champions

In October 2020, Omos made his debut as AJ Styles' bodyguard and was mostly by his side during his matches. At WrestleMania 37, the duo marked an emphatic victory by capturing the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships from The New Day.

The duo of AJ Styles and Omos went on to enjoy a title reign that lasted about 133 days before losing their belts to RK-Bro at SummerSlam. At Crown Jewel 2021, the two teams crossed paths yet again but Styles and Omos were unable to win the titles.

After weeks of tension, the two men finally called it quits as a tag team. It remains to be seen in what direction either will be headed. They could just end up having a singles feud between themselves, which is sure to be a cracker.

