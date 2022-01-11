AJ Styles' role for the Royal Rumble 2022 finally revealed

The 2016 Royal Rumble saw AJ Styles make his highly-anticipated WWE debut. In less than half a month, we will be approaching the sixth anniversary of AJ Styles' debut with the company. It's 2022, and Styles has finally revealed his plans as the road to WrestleMania begins.

Styles has been in several important spots in the Royal Rumble. While his debut saw him enter the Rumble match at #3, he spent the next few Royal Rumble pay-per-views either defending or competing for the WWE Championship. In the two years since, he has competed in the Royal Rumble match.

This year will be Styles' fourth Royal Rumble as he declared his entry into the match with a video posted on Twitter:

It will be interesting to see how Styles fares in the Royal Rumble. Historically, Styles hasn't fared well in the event, although he has one successful WWE Title defense from the 2018 Rumble.

Styles is coming off a defeat to Omos, with whom he had a four-month-long reign as one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions. They were aligned together on RAW for fourteen months. That period saw six months of Omos being Styles' on-screen bodyguard before he eventually made his debut at WrestleMania 37.

Like every other tag team in WWE except The New Day and The Usos, a break-up for the duo was inevitable, as it seemed like the company wanted to kickstart Omos' run as a singles star.

AJ Styles has nearly done it all in WWE

In his six years in WWE, Styles has become a Grand Slam Champion -- a feat he achieved following his RAW Tag Team title win at WrestleMania 37. He even has a WrestleMania main event under his name as the cinematic "Boneyard" match was the final bout of the pre-taped WrestleMania 36 Day 1.

The two accomplishments Styles truly has left in WWE are a Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank victory. Given the recent rumors that he "recently" re-signed with WWE for three or five more years, one or the other could become inevitable.

Can Styles realistically win the Royal Rumble this year or any of the remaining years on his WWE contract? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

