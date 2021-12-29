AJ Styles has a message for top heel on WWE NXT 2.0

The war of words between AJ Styles and Grayson Waller continued on WWE NXT 2.0 this week.

The feud between the two started a couple of weeks back when Grayson mocked AJ Styles on social media. The Phenomenal One showed up on NXT 2.0 last week to answer the heel.

Tonight's edition of WWE's third brand kicked off with the NXT star taunting AJ over last night's RAW appearance. The former IWGP Champion appeared on the big screen after Waller's match and said The NXT star had got what he wanted on RAW- attention, but it was the wrong kind of attention. The Phenomenal One also announced that he'll be present at New Year's Evil next week.

Although Styles is set to appear on the former Gold and Black brand next week, it's still unclear if he'll be wrestling.

AJ Styles' match was abruptly changed on WWE RAW

AJ Styles was set to face his former partner, Omos on Monday Night RAW yesterday but the plans were nixed at the last moment.

However, the exact reason for canceling the match has still has not been revealed. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has speculated that it might be due to Styles and Omos having an "absolutely horrendous" match at WWE's live show from Madison Square Garden.

"The Garden match with AJ and Omos, I was told was absolutely horrible. So it is possible [WWE] decided at the last minute, like, why put a horrible match on TV? So, maybe that's it. Or maybe it's COVID...and then all of a sudden, late in the show, you know, AJ goes, 'Come on out, let's do the match', and he's not there,"- Meltzer said.

While Styles' might not have got his match against Omos, The Phenomenal One was in action on the red brand against Apollo Crews.

The current marks the first time the former WWE Champion is a babyface in the company in over two years, a role that he has previously flourished in and enjoyed the biggest success of his career.

