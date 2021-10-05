Angelo Dawkins is confident about The Street Profits' future even if the tag team splits across two brands

The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins remains confident despite fears of a potential split-up between him and Montez Ford as part of the 2021 WWE Draft.

While there is a certain sense of unpredictability, Angelo Dawkins believes that this year's WWE Draft will work out in The Street Profits' favor. During an interview with Daily DDT, Dawkins had the following to say:

“We’re confident. We’re two confident individuals. No matter what happens, wherever we go, if we go as a tag, we’re going to dominate. If we end up having to go solo, “Tez is going to go do his thing and I’m going to do my thing. We’re still going to be brothers in the end,” said Dawkins ahead of Night 2 of the Draft.

Dawkins further said, he isn’t partial to any of the two shows. It doesn’t matter which show they get into, The Street Profits will always give their best and deliver. He also mentioned how both the brands have their style and how being in any one of them will be beneficial.

“Wherever we go, I have love for both brands honestly. With SmackDown, being on FOX and being on that platform, being on a Friday is awesome. Just getting the weekend started. Being on Monday, being everyone’s start of the week to entertain and just to have fun. I have love for both brands. Wherever we go, we’ll be good,” added Dawkins.

In the WWE Draft, it’s never certain which brand a Superstar will end up, until their names are brought up. It’s also never clear if teams will be split into different shows or not. Come night 2 of the Draft, it will be interesting to see who ends up where and if the Street Profits will be split up between the two main roster brands.

The Street Profits have been highly successful in WWE

The Street Profits are one of the most popular tag teams in all of WWE at the moment and are right up there with the likes of RK-Bro and The New Day in terms of popularity.

The team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in the past and that just goes on to show that The Street Profits will be successful regardless of whichever brand they end up in.

