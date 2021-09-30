"We've had slips-ups the last couple of times we wrestled them" - former WWE tag team champion details why the Usos are a tough team to beat (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE superstar Angelo Dawkins spoke about facing the Usos in WWE.

Dawkins admitted that the Street Profits had come up short against the Usos the last few times the two teams met. He attributed the loss to some unexpected things that happened in the ring.

The powerhouse of the Street Profits believed that there was always something out of the ordinary while facing the Usos. Dawkins recalled his time in NXT watching the Usos and aspiring to go up against them one day:

"Wrestling the Usos, you just got to be on your A-game, you know what I'm saying? You can't have no slip-ups. I mean, we had a slip-up on Sunday. We've had slips-ups the last couple of times we wrestled them, where we were so close and something just happens. Somebody gets involved and we just don't expect the unexpected and stuff like that. With Usos, it's just always expect the unexpected. Just being with those teams, they carried the torch for so many years. When we were in NXT, we were watching them and we were like 'We gonna wrestle those dudes one day' They were our goals to get to," Dawkins said.

You can watch the full video here:

Dawkins acknowledged the Usos and New Day as the two greatest tag teams of the modern era in WWE. He mentioned that taking on the Usos meant that he had to put his best foot forward.

Street Profits came up short against the Usos at Extreme Rules

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford put up a valiant fight against the Usos at Extreme Rules. Jimmy and Jey, however, operated at a methodical pace and targeted the injured ribs of Montez Ford.

The Usos isolated Ford and clobbered him with a double superkick. As the match drew to a close, the Usos performed a double splash on an already injured Ford to seal the victory and retain the SmackDown tag team titles.

