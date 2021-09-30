"I think it would be crazy if all of us could be on the same brand" - Angelo Dawkins predicts interesting Draft picks for the tag team division (Exclusive)

One-half of the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins, recently spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview.

Angelo Dawkins spoke about the upcoming WWE Draft. The Draft will begin this Friday on SmackDown in Baltimore and will continue next week on RAW in Nashville.

Angelo Dawkins spoke about some of the tag teams in the WWE that he would like to mix it up with. The former tag team champion mentioned that it would be great if all the tag teams in WWE could be on the same brand.

He wanted a fantasy roster where the likes of Usos, New Day, Street Profits, Viking Raiders, RK-Bro, AJ Styles and Omos would be on the same brand. Angelo Dawkins added that it would be exciting to throw down with all these amazing tag teams in the WWE.

"You know, I think it would be crazy if all of us could be on the same brand. You know how crazy that would be? New Day, Usos, Street Profits, Viking Raiders, just all of us being on one brand together. RK-Bro, the tag team. I mean The Viper Randy Orton. Riddle, cool dude, you know what I'm saying. Being able to throw balls with them and stuff like that. If we were all on one brand, yeah, it'd be crazy. AJ and Omos, big Omos. 7 foot 3, just straight grown man bro," Dawkins said.

You can watch the full video here:

Angelo Dawkins recalled classic encounters with New Day and Usos

The Street Profits have carved a name for themselves on the WWE main roster by putting on some clinical classics against the likes of New Day and the Usos. Angelo Dawkins looked back at some of these matches and mentioned that it was an exercise in brand building for the Street Profits.

The powerhouse of the Street Profits detailed that they learnt to have fun and put on a good show while working with the New Day, while the Usos helped the Street Profits understand in-ring psychology and bring their A-game to the ring.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo remembers a story Owen Hart refused to participate in right here.

Edited by Arjun