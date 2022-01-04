Angelo Dawkins reveals who he wants to fight at WrestleMania 38

The Street Profits Angelo Dawkins has shed light on who he wants to take on at WrestleMania 38. The event is scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2nd and 3rd.

Angelo Dawkins currently plies his trade on the red brand of Vince McMahon's promotion along with his tag team partner Montez Ford. Together the duo are called The Street Profits.

Angelo Dawkins appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and spoke about his dream match for the grandest stage of them all. The American professional stated that his ideal match would be against The Usos and The New Day. Dawkins further added that he would love for both the RAW and SmackDown tag titles to be on the line if the match materializes.

“Me and Tez vs. The New Day vs. The Usos for all the marbles. Both tag team titles on the line,” said Dawkins. He explains, “We beat The New Day at Survivor Series. We have yet to beat the Usos. They probably have the best rivalry in tag team history, (...) New Day being dawned the greatest tag team ever in WWE history, and the Usos are right up there (...) and we’re the new kids on the block that are still trying to find our way, but we scratch the surface because we beat The New Day, but now we have to beat the Usos, but if we beat them both, we’re right up there with them,” said Dawkins

Angelo Dawkins waiting to perform at WrestleMania in front of a crowd

Angelo Dawkins is keen to perform in front of the crowd at WrestleMania 38. The Street Profits did not get a chance to feature in last year's WrestleMania, but the duo did beat Angel Garza and Austin Theory at Wrestlemania 36 on April 5th, 2020. However the event was held in the absence of fans.

Dawkins spoke about how it felt not to be part of WrestleMania 37.

"Everything happens for a reason. I’ve always prided myself for being a patient guy, and I got a feeling that we are going to be on this year’s WrestleMania. If not, we’ll be on next year’s WrestleMania. I’m just going to have that mindset, and patience has always been a key for me and Tez, and we’ve both like prided ourselves on that no matter what,” said Dawkins.

