Asuka makes a bold claim while currently absent from WWE 

Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka has claimed on Twitter that she regards herself as the greatest WWE Women's Champion of all time.

WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle recently asked the WWE Universe who the greatest WWE Women's Champion of all time is.

In response to the question, The Empress of Tomorrow quoted the tweet and replied by using the raising hand emoji, indicating that she is the greatest women's champion of all time.

Here's the tweet from Asuka:

The last time Asuka was seen on WWE programming was back at the Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view. At the event, Asuka failed to win the Money in the Bank contract briefcase, in a match which was won by Nikki A.S.H.

Since then, Asuka has not been seen on WWE TV and was not drafted during the WWE Draft. The Empress of Tomorrow is currently a free agent and it would be interesting to see how things would unfold for her once she returns.

Asuka is a multi-time champion in WWE

Asuka has been a part of WWE since 2015 and during the initial stage of her WWE career, the Japanese sensation took WWE NXT by storm.

During her time with the former black-and-gold brand, Asuka won the NXT Women's Championship and never lost it. After 510 days as the titleholder, she relinquished the belt in order to make the jump to the main roster.

She maintained her incredible unbeaten run in WWE. Eventually, her streak came to an end with a loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.

Up until that point, Asuka had gone an astounding 914 straight days without being beaten in either NXT or WWE.

However, Asuka has had her fair share of success on the main roster as well. The Empress of Tomorrow is a two-time RAW Women's Champion and has also won the SmackDown Women's Championship once in the past.

She has also struck gold in the tag team division. She is a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the belt once with Kairi Sane and once with Charlotte Flair.

Asuka has captured the Money in the Bank briefcase in the past and the Royal Rumble. She is the Third Women's Triple Crown Champion.

