"I would like to get back" - Austin Aries explains what's next for him in professional wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries has revealed his plans for the future and opened up on whether he will return to the wrestling scene.

Aries has been away from the ring for quite some time, with his last singles match in November 2019.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion was a guest on the latest edition of UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He opened up on a lot of topics, including a potential return to wrestling.

Aries said that he would probably be staying in Mexico or might take a trip to the US. He also talked about how he wants to get back to wrestling but there are too many young stars in the industry now and he will see how things play out.

"Oh man, probably still here in Mexico, you know I will take some trip back to the US, I don’t know, you know, I would like to get back in the wrestling scene and I mean it that way but right now there’s so much talent out there and lot of guys and girls are looking for work and there’s always so many spots, so you know, we will see what happens."

Aries highlighted that he never came to Mexico with wrestling in mind. Instead, he went there on a spiritual journey of his own. He got disconnected from wrestling but explained how he had a good time in Mexico back in 2005.

Austin Aries wants to wrestle in TripleMania at some point

When asked about being a part of TripleMania, Austin Aries said he never wrestled at the event but is looking forward to competing on the grand event at some point.

"I haven’t really explored too much, because I really came down here not with wrestling in mind, it was kind of more of a spiritual personal journey when I came down here. Okay, I kind of disconnected from wrestling for a while but I haven’t really reached out to anything down here. I wrestled in Mexico once back in like 2005, I got my fill. It was good, it was an experience. I have not, I have not wrestled a TripleMania, that’d be cool," said Austin Aries.

Aries also added that he wants the audience to be present before the show and be on their seats, paying attention to him inside the ring.

"I want to make sure everyone’s in their seats ahead of time put me on the pre show, sitting down paying attention," said Austin Aries.

It remains to be seen where Austin Aries will end up next, but as of now, the former WWE Superstar seems to be enjoying his life and hasn't confirmed his next destination.

