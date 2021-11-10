"Something that would have happened down the road" - Austin Aries opens up about his time on 205 Live (Exclusive)

Austin Aries recently spoke about his time in WWE and why he was featured mostly on 205 Live.

The former WWE superstar was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, where he discussed his run with WWE. While addressing some fan questions, Aries also detailed why the WWE creative featured him predominantly on 205 Live.

Aries mentioned that during his run with the company, WWE was looking to build the 205 brand and wanted to have some big stars with name value on the brand. He acknowledged that if he had stuck with the company for longer, he could have transitioned to other brands like RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT:

"That would be a question for WWE. I'm not really too sure. To be fair, I wasn't there a long time. So maybe that was something that would have happened down the road. I think initially they wanted to develop the 205 brand and wanted to have some name value there. I was happy to be a part of that. There was a lot of great talent. Who knows? If I stuck around, maybe I would've eventually transitioned elsewhere," Aries said.

You can watch the full interview here:

Austin Aries did not win any championships while at WWE

While Austin Aries was dynamite inside the ring, he did not capture championship gold in WWE. Shortly after his debut on NXT, Aries made it clear that he was gunning for the NXT Championship. He faced off with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: The End. Aries, however, came up short and could not win the title.

He again came close to capturing championship gold when he challenged Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship in a pre-show match at WrestleMania 33. A-Double had just returned from a severe eye injury and was ready to take the Cruiserweight division by storm. However, Neville prevailed on the big stage and managed to retain the title in front of a packed crowd at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Arjun