"Are you gonna say anything about the banana?" Austin Aries explains the origin of the Banana gimmick in WWE (Exclusive)

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Austin Aries talked about his banana gimmick in WWE and revealed that it originated randomly when he picked up and ate a banana during an interview. It later caught on and Aries began carrying a banana. Aries further emphasized that he didn't feel like justifying why he had a banana on him.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone had a long discussion with Austin Aries on several topics. Here's what Aries had to say about his banana gimmick.

"One thing with WWE that I noticed everything there has to have a reason. Nothing is really off the cuff. With the writers, it was either written or it wasnt'. After an NXT match they wanted me to do an interview backstage right after the match. I walked through the door, I grabbed the water and I grabbed a banana because they had some snacks and stuff right outside the curtain area because I was thirsty and I was a litte hungry. I'm a guy that likes to do random stuff because it adds unpredictability and freshness to it. It doesn't have to be sterile. When I went back to do the interview, I threw the water down and kept the banana. So the writers asked me "are you gonna do that interview with the banana in your hand?", and I was like "yeah why not?". "Why?" I said "because it's right after my match and I grabbed a banana to eat" and they went "Well, are you going to say anything about the banana?"" recalled Austin Aries.

Aries further stated that he did a few takes and WWE ended up using the one where he had a banana in his hand. The gimmick slowly caught on. Check out the full interview in the video below:

Austin Aries recalls putting a banana in his coat pocket while doing commentary in WWE

While he was injured, Austin Aries was tasked with commentary and he called a few matches from the announcer's desk. On one occasion, Aries showed up with a banana in his front coat pocket. Aries recalled that initially, people did not realize that he was wearing a banana but when Michael Cole saw it, he burst out laughing.

What are your thoughts on Aries' banana gimmick? Did you find it entertaining? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

