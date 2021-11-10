"Back to the playbook they used in the Monday Night Wars" - Austin Aries opines on recent WWE releases (Exclusive)

Austin Aries gave his two cents on WWE releasing multiple stars recently. He drew comparisons to the Monday Night Wars and what effects it might have on WWE's competitors.

A Double was released from his contract with Vince McMahon's company back in 2017. Although he didn't win any gold in WWE, he made a name for himself in IMPACT Wrestling.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down with Austin Aries to discuss a number of topics. During the interview, Aries elaborated on a number of reasons to make sense of these recent releases:

"It always comes down to money at the end of the day. They're looking at the bottom line. Here's an interesting theory I have also is if you look at the old Monday Night Wars, what shifted the tide was when WWE released a lot of their guys and WCW snapped them up and paid them big contracts and then WWE was forced to make big stars. I wonder now to see if AEW picks these guys up and oversaturates their company, oversaturates their payroll and in some ways try to go back to the playbook they used back in the Monday Night Wars. When you release all these talented people, of course other companies are going to be interested. It also in some ways, it drives the overall market now. There's more supply than demand which means that guys and girls can't maybe ask for the type of raise that they're used to asking for because there's so much more competition out there and there's only so many spots to fill," said Austin Aries.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Has AEW saturated its roster by bringing in to many ex-WWE stars?

A major criticism that AEW faces from people is that the company is currently flooded with talent. By hiring recently released WWE stars, it is now too overpopulated with big names. Fans also believe the newly hired stars have taken the spots of homegrown AEW talent.

However, this criticism seems to have its shortcomings once we look at the current state of the roster. Kenny Omega is the current AEW World Champion and is set to face another star who has been with the company since day 1 in Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear.

Plus, the current TNT Champion is Sammy Guevara, who is considered to be one of the four pillars of AEW alongside MJF, Jungle Boy and Darby Allin.

