"NO ONE likes this guy"- WWE Superstar insults AJ Styles on Twitter

Austin Theory made a bold statement targeting WWE veteran AJ Styles on Twitter, following the events of RAW.

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW featured Austin Theory facing AJ Styles. The match ended with a DQ victory for the latter after Grayson Waller came out of nowhere and attacked him.

To a loud chorus of boos, Waller began beating Styles down at ringside. Theory then thanked Waller and took a selfie with a helpless Styles, after which he left the spot.

Theory later posted the selfie on his official Twitter handle. The young gun had an interesting caption for the picture, claiming that NO ONE likes the former WWE Champion.

"Man. I guess NO ONE likes this guy! #WWERaw," wrote Austin Theory in his tweet.

AJ Styles recently turned babyface after a two-year heel run

AJ Styles turned heel in 2019 during his feud with Richochet on WWE RAW. After a two-year stint as an on-screen villain, he recently embraced the good side. His tag team partner Omos on the December 20, 2021, episode of RAW, turning him face in the process.

Before his match against AJ tonight, Austin Theory stated that he had another shot at impressing Vince McMahon. He added that the WWE Chairman told him not to mess it up.

It would be interesting to see what Vince has to say to Theory, now that he has lost another singles match on WWE TV. The latter is currently on a losing streak and has lost all of his last eight singles matches.

Both Styles and Austin Theory have been announced for the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. While he messed up another opportunity tonight, the young star has another chance to get into Vince McMahon's good book once again when he enters the annual free-for-all.

As for Styles, he's a strong contender to win the Royal Rumble. He has been a WWE mainstay for about six years and has never won the coveted Battle Royale.

What is your take on all this? Do you think Vince McMahon will be impressed by Austin Theory's tactics? Let us know in the comments below.

