Newly-drafted RAW Superstar says he will beat Roman Reigns later because he's "busy right now" 

Roman Reigns is the undisputed number one star in WWE right now. While WWE wanted him to be in that position more than six years ago, it took a lot longer than expected because of fan rejection. However, everyone wants a piece of The Tribal Chief, including the 24-year-old Austin Theory.

Austin Theory has been one of the hottest new stars in WWE after he re-debuted on RAW via the WWE Draft. Since then, he has taken out the likes of Jeff Hardy and even has a victory over Rey Mysterio. On the go-home episode of RAW, Theory took Mysterio's place in the RAW Men's team.

In an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Austin Theory was asked who he wanted to face the most. He namedropped the two legends who headlined SummerSlam 2021, Roman Reigns and John Cena:

“I know I definitely want to step in the ring with Roman Reigns; one day. I wouldn’t say right now because I’m busy right now. What would be really good is getting a selfie with Roman, obviously laid out flat. I’d say John Cena is the ultimate goal.” (H/T 411Mania)

It goes without saying that Austin Theory can't and won't face Roman Reigns anytime soon. For one, Reigns and Theory are on different brands as well as different career trajectories.

Could Roman Reigns and Austin Theory realistically clash in the future?

As far as a meeting in the ring goes, it's possible, but there could be a chance that it doesn't happen. It all depends on when Roman Reigns decides to call it quits. He's in the prime of his career right now, while Austin Theory is likely 5-6 years away from his.

If Roman Reigns is still a top dog then, they could realistically meet. It also depends on whether WWE continues to invest in Austin Theory.

All indications from his first month back on the main roster have indicated that WWE is serious about pushing Theory as a singles star.

Edited by Anirudh B