"I’m going to go for the head of the table" - Top WWE Superstar claims that he wants to face Roman Reigns in a match at WrestleMania

WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory has showcased his interest in a match against Roman Reigns.

During a recent interview with Metro, Theory revealed that he would like to face the reigning WWE Universal Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Initially, Austin Theory jokingly said that he would like to face Vince McMahon at WrestleMania. However, the RAW star went on to mention that he is going after the Head of the Table.

According to Theory, Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game and has maintained his position at the top for a very long time. Theory is aiming for the same position and has his sights set on the top spot.

"Mr. McMahon [joking]. I’m going to go for the head of the table Roman Reigns. This is a guy who has been around for a long time, he’s seen different things, he’s literally at the top. So I think for me, that’s where I’m aiming myself and that’s where my sights are set.” - said Austin Theory.

Austin Theory is currently in a storyline also involving WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. The former NXT sensation had recently challenged Big E for the WWE Championship but was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the title.

Roman Reigns will be putting the WWE Universal Title on the line against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1

Roman Reigns has been on an unstoppable run in WWE ever since he captured the WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief will be putting his title on the line next against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will cross paths on the 1st of January 2022 and the match between the two men will be the rematch from Crown Jewel 2021.

A match between Roman Reigns and Austin Theory is highly unlikely at the moment. However, if Theory is a part of next year's Royal Rumble and goes on to win the 30-man match, he could challenge for the Universal Title.

Also Read Article Continues below

But that would only be possible if Roman Reigns manages to hold on to the Universal Title until WrestleMania 38.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Austin Theory take on Roman Reigns? Yes No 5 votes so far