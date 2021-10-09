Backstage update on Harry Smith; possible reason for WWE absence

A recent report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed the reason behind Harry Smith's absence from WWE.

Harry Smith recently took to Twitter to tell fans that he was present backstage during both WWE Draft shows on last Friday’s SmackDown and Monday’s episode of RAW, which took place in Baltimore and Nashville, respectively. The WWE Universe has been speculating on why Smith wasn't drafted to either RAW or SmackDown.

The report from WON revealed that the former Hart Dynasty member was suffering from COVID-19 and only recently got better after contracting the disease.

Harry Smith’s return still remains a mystery to the WWE Universe

Harry Smith @DBSmithjr Keep getting more and more Jakked each day. Steady diet of Persian food and Puppy Power. 😜🐶💪💪💥 The Tosa Inu will be back in action very soon…..Activity is expected. 🐶🇯🇵🏋️‍♀️🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸🤼‍♀️🔥 Keep getting more and more Jakked each day. Steady diet of Persian food and Puppy Power. 😜🐶💪💪💥 The Tosa Inu will be back in action very soon…..Activity is expected. 🐶🇯🇵🏋️‍♀️🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸🤼‍♀️🔥 https://t.co/M37y37twcX

So far, there has been no update regarding when Harry Smith will be back inside the ring. However, the former WWE Tag Team Champion has been tweeting on a regular basis about his homecoming in WWE, indicating that he will be a part of WWE programming once again on a more regular basis.

The Canadian star returned to WWE on the July 16 episode SmackDown, where he was paired with Austin Theory for a dark match. The duo were eventually defeated by Xyon Quinn and Odyssey Jones. Harry Smith revealed to the media that he was back with the company, and that was the last time the WWE Universe witnessed him.

Additionally, reports have suggested that it has been a few months since Smith signed a WWE contract. As per reports by PWInsider, it was confirmed that he was not assigned to any brand.

Upon his return to WWE TV, it will be interesting to note which brand Harry Smith ends up on. As things stand, there are a few interesting feuds in store for the Canadian star on both RAW and SmackDown.

