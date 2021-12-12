Top female star sends a message to Brock Lesnar after attack on Sami Zayn

Bayley had a message for Brock Lesnar following his attack on fellow WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn came face to face on the latest edition of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate seemed apologetic for attacking his fellow Canadian last week. Things went awry in the end, though, and Lesnar ended up attacking an injured Zayn again.

Bayley recently had a chat with her fans on Instagram Live and discussed several topics in regards to wrestling. She also opened up about Sami Zayn's condition after Brock Lesnar's brutal attack on SmackDown. The Role Model assured fans that Zayn is doing well, and sent a message to Brock Lesnar:

"Sami Zayn said his feelings are hurt worse than his neck, but he's gonna make a comeback. So, any of you guys are concerned, Sami Zayn is just fine. You send Brock a message that, if I see him, I'm gonna untie his shoelaces," said Bayley.

Brock Lesnar has his sights set on Roman Reigns and the Universal title

Brock Lesnar forced Sami Zayn to face Roman Reigns in a Universal title match last week, and attacked him before the match. It didn't take long for Reigns to put Zayn down after Brock's attack.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021, after being away from the ring for more than a year. He confronted Roman Reigns and made it known that he was eyeing the Universal title.

Lesnar and Reigns faced off in the main event of Crown Jewel, with The Tribal Chief stealing a victory that night. Lesnar will face Reigns for the Universal title again, on WWE Day 1.

As for Bayley, she is currently out with an injury and there's no concrete news on her eventual WWE return. She suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center, back in July, and is out for about nine months.

