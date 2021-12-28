"You’re done for" - Bayley sends threat to WWE fan on social media

Bayley is not the biggest fan of being reminded of her past, and the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently made it clear to a fan.

A Twitter user brought back a video of a match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair from a WWE Live Event in 2019. The short clip shows Charlotte hitting the Role Model with a Power Bomb through a table, which never broke. Many fans were concerned about her safety at the time of the event.

The WWE Superstar was unhappy with this reminder and hit back at the fan with a threat. "You're done for," wrote the former women's champion in her Tweet.

The tables often split into halves during WWE matches, but that spot was difficult to replicate with this particular piece of wood. Charlotte even tried Swanton Bomb to break the table, but nothing worked in that match.

Why is Bayley missing from WWE television?

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor On an Instagram stream, Bayley provided a positive update on her knee injury.



🗣: “My knee is doing great, my leg’s doing great, my ankle’s doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great… so, I mean it’s only a matter of time.”



Bayley established herself as one of the dominant heels on WWE SmackDown and wished to extend that run when fans return for a live audience. Unfortunately, she was forced out of action in July after sustaining an ACL injury at the Performance Center.

Bayley had to undergo surgery, and it was reported that she would not compete inside the ring for at least nine months. The 3-time women's champion is expected to return right in time for WrestleMania 2022.

Earlier this month. Bayley shared an update on her health during an Instagram live stream:

"My knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great. So, I mean, it's only a matter of time," said Bayley.

This update led many into speculating about Bayley's potential return at the Royal Rumble next month. It will be interesting to see which brand will be her new home when she returns after complete recovery.

