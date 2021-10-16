"Big Time Idiot" - Former Champion takes a dig at Becky Lynch

Bayley took a hilarious shot at Becky Lynch through a tweet during the "Supersized" edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Lynch, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, famously refers to herself as "Big Time Becky" or "Big Time Becks". On tonight's episode of the Blue brand, The Man faced Sasha Banks in the co-main event of the show.

Bayley, who was super active on Twitter throughout this week's SmackDown, took a shot at Becky Lynch, calling her "Big Time Idiot".

Lynch and Banks had an absolutely incredible match tonight on the Blue brand. The two women took each other to the limit in a high-action back-and-forth match that also had Bianca Belair on commentary.

In the end, Sasha Banks shocked everyone as she defeated The Man. This was Becky Lynch's first pinfall loss in over 29 months. She was last pinned by Charlotte Flair back at WWE Money in the Bank 2019.

Becky Lynch has confirmed that there were plans for her to face Bayley in her return match

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 earlier this year. Her return was a debated topic as she went on to squash Bianca Belair at the pay-per-view to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lynch was teasing her return to the company long before finally showing up at The Biggest Party of the Summer. There were reports that she was supposed to return at WrestleMania 37 and face Bayley in an impromptu match. That didn't happen and The Role Model was surprisingly not a part of the match card of The Show of Shows, only appearing in a short segment with The Bella Twins.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Becky Lynch confirmed the rumors that there were plans for her to face Bayley at WrestleMania 37. While The Man is back on SmackDown now, the latter is out injured.

Lynch is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship next week at Crown Jewel in a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. With her getting drafted to Monday Night RAW earlier this month, the possibility of a title change at the upcoming pay-per-view can't be denied.

