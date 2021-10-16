Bayley has a unique request for Brock Lesnar for the latter's upcoming match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This week on the "Supersized" Friday Night SmackDown, Reigns and Lesnar had the contract signing for their title match at Crown Jewel 2021. The segment closed out the show and saw The Beast Incarnate continue playing mind games with The Tribal Chief, referring to Paul Heyman as "my advocate".

Throughout the segment, fans in attendance broke into the chants of "Suplex City", wanting to see Lesnar suplex the Universal Champion.

Reacting to the segment, Bayley tweeted that she hopes Brock Lesnar gives Roman Reigns a "Bayley to Belly" suplex, which used to be her finisher during her babyface run in WWE.

"I’m so mad that I hope @BrockLesnar gives @WWERomanReigns a Bayley to Belly suplex," wrote Bayley in her tweet.

Potential spoiler on Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a 15-month-long hiatus at SummerSlam 2021 earlier this year and confronted Roman Reigns. The two have since been feuding on SmackDown and the WWE Universe is loving this rivalry, especially due to the involvement of Paul Heyman and the uncertainty around his loyalty.

Lesnar is set to challenge Reigns for his Universal title at the upcoming Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, Crown Jewel 2021.

According to the latest reports, The Beast Incarnate is not scheduled to appear on any WWE show this year after his match at the upcoming pay-per-view. This most likely means that he won't be dethroning The Tribal Chief to become the new Universal Champion at the show.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Reigns and Lesnar's match at Crown Jewel will not be a one-off and the feud will continue. He added that the finish will be "interesting", leaving a future rematch open.

Also Read

''The show is built around Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal title in the first match of what is expected to be a multiple match series. The finish will be interesting. There are ways to beat Lesnar that still leave a rematch open, and WWE has no qualms with a non-finish," said Meltzer.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the current rivalry between heel Roman Reigns and face Brock Lesnar.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Kaushik Das