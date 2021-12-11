×
What happened after WWE SmackDown went off air?

Post-SmackDown dark match ends with Sasha Banks picking up the win
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Dec 11, 2021 09:29 AM IST
News

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair competed in a Fatal Four-Way match after this week's SmackDown went off the air.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown ended with a huge Tag Team Triple Threat match between The New Day, RK-Bro, and The Usos. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods emerged victorious when all was said and done. However, WWE had much more in store for the live crowd.

After the show went off the air, the fans were treated to a Fatal Four-Way match featuring WWE's top female superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks squared off in the ring, and it was The Boss who stood tall at the end. As per fans who watched the match live, Sasha Banks pinned Becky Lynch to pick up the big win.

Check out some tweets highlighting the dark match:

Dark match! Sasha vs. Becky vs. Bianca vs. Charlotte 😍 LETS GOOO #Smackdown https://t.co/smk3YibQeL
The best thing on the entire show is the match AFTER the show!#WWE #SmackDown twitter.com/ryansatin/stat…
#smackdown dark match https://t.co/BNVU7F7HCS
Dark match #SmackDown Becky vs sasha vs bianca vs charlotte https://t.co/RR4fbkAbFb
Cool to see #WWE give Sasha Banks the win here in this dark match!#SmackDown twitter.com/WDSWWE/status/…
you think you can come to Sasha Banks’ show and win? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/0LU1ld0dOa

WWE's Women's division is stacked right now

The Women's divisions on RAW and SmackDown are packed with many big names at the moment. Over on RAW, Becky Lynch is the top champion and recently retained her belt against fan-favorite Liv Morgan. Before kicking off a feud with Morgan, Lynch feuded with Bianca Belair and came out on top in the end.

As for Charlotte Flair, she is currently feuding with Toni Storm on WWE SmackDown. Flair competed in a non-title match against Storm on tonight's SmackDown and lost the bout via DQ.

Sasha Banks had an opportunity at Becky Lynch's title in a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel but failed to win the belt that night. It remains to be seen if tonight's dark match victory will lead to a push for Banks in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Sasha Banks' victory after SmackDown went off the air? Would you like to see her win the SmackDown Women's title soon?

Edited by Alan John
