Becky Lynch explains the reason for the quick finish against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch has opened up about the quick finish to her match against Bianca Belair at this year's SummerSlam. Lynch stated that it was the best way to get people to dislike her since she was a popular babyface when she left the company.

The Irish star returned at SummerSlam after a 15-month hiatus to replace Sasha Banks in the SmackDown Women's Championship match. She turned heel and defeated Belair to win the title in 27 seconds.

In the recent Out of Character podcast, Lynch said the decision to turn her heel was a late one. She stated that it was hard for her to turn heel since she was a babyface for a long time. She explained to critics why the match against Belair had to be a short one.

"That’s a great rivalry - we like both of these guys. How do we make them not like one of them? She’s a company girl, let’s do this quick. I know a lot of people were upset, ‘Oh, if they were going to do this, they should’ve had a long match.’ Well, if we had a long match and then I beat her, then I just beat her. That’s not good - that’s not good for her. But if she’s robbed, and we take something from her and she doesn’t expect it, then we want to see her succeed? Oh, we want to see her succeed," said Becky Lynch. (H/T Cageside Seats)

Lynch was happy with her storyline with Belair and fans turning on her is a good sign.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will battle it out once again at WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will meet once again in the ring at this month's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in a triple threat match which will also feature Sasha Banks.

Lynch could lose the title at the show as she has been drafted to RAW and the draft comes into effect right after Crown Jewel. Both Lynch and Belair have been drafted to the Red Brand, while Sasha Banks has remained on WWE SmackDown.

That could explain the addition of Banks to the match as she could take the title off Becky Lynch.

