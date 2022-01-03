Becky Lynch takes a dig at WWE Hall of Famer

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has taken a subtle dig at WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair following her big win over Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1.

Becky Lynch has been in scintillating form since switching to a heel character after returning to action from maternity leave. The WWE Superstar chose to follow the path of her husband, Seth Rollins, who has also been playing heel for quite a long time now. The win at WWE Day 1 marked Lynch's second victory over Liv Morgan, whom the Irish star pinned on the December 6 episode of RAW too.

After earning her victory at WWE Day 1, 'The Man' has now chosen to take a dig at Ric Flair by posing with hip hop trio Migos and suggesting a new song for them. Becky Lynch posted the photo on Twitter with the caption “Next song is “Big Time Drip” which is apparently a song suggestion for the trip hailing from Georgia.

Ric Flair featured in the music video 'Ric Flair Drip’ in 2017 by rapper Offset and producer Metro Boomin. The 16-time World Champion portrayed his ‘limousine ridin’, jet-flyin” playboy lifestyle in the video. Becky Lynch's shot, aimed at Flair, comes after the RAW Women's Champion and Charlotte Flair's rivalry led to their clash at Survivor Series, 2021.

WWE Hall of Famers wanted Becky lynch to lose at WWE Day 1

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who played an important part in the women's evolution of the brand, revealed that they were hoping Becky Lynch would lose her match at WWE Day 1.

The match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan was a spectacular one, completely living up to the hype. Though Morgan had Lynch on the ropes at one point in time, Becky found a way to record a victory. The Bellas were on Liv's side but heaped praise on the reigning champion as well.

“Damn actually wanted to see Liv with the championship at the end! Amazing match!!! Hell of a finish! Great strength! Becky is a GOAT! N #WWEDay1 @peacockTV,” wrote The Bella Twins.

