Becky Lynch has a hilarious reaction to her 3-D graphic from this week's WWE SmackDown

WWE Women’s SmackDown Champion, Becky Lynch has given her honest opinion to WWE’s new 3D graphic.

The Man is typically someone who doesn't like to hold back from expressing her views and ideas and this time she has done the same regarding a "Big Time Becks" graphic from SmackDown.

The graphic from Friday night caught the attention of several members of the WWE Universe from all around the world. Fans took to Twitter to send out several comedic reactions. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch herself replied hilariously with an image of her own 'awkward thumbs up' pose.

The Man's awkward 'thumbs up' image has caught the attention of wrestling fans and emerged as another incredible meme from the pro wrestling world.

Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel 2021.

Crown Jewel will be held on October 21st, where Lynch will put her SmackDown Women's tite on the line against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match.

Lynch won the title from Belair at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view in shocking fashion. Within a few seconds of the former's return to WWE TV she was hoisting the gold.

In the lead-up to Crown Jewel, The Man will face Banks next week in the super-sized version of SmackDown. If done correctly? The Becky vs Bianca rivalry could be a great storyline for WWE in the weeks and months ahead, as we roll towards the end of the year. Throwing Banks into the mix only makes things more intriguing, as she and Lynch have a long and storied past.

While it remains a bit unclear as to how things will unfold in the aftermath of WWE Draft 2021, Becky Lynch has been drafted to Monday Night RAW, while still being the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Whereas? This year's Crown Jewel event looks stacked, with The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns defending his Universal Title against The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

The veteran Edge will face Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match and the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament and the Queen's Crown Tournament will also take place.

