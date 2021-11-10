Becky Lynch hints at her next hairstyle on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has hinted at what her next hairstyle could be on WWE RAW. Taking to Twitter, Lynch replied to a fan who posted a hilarious hairstyle idea.

In response to the fan, the RAW Women's Champion claimed she would be saving the image to her Pinterest board, hinting that she might go ahead with the idea of pulling off the suggested hairstyle.

Here's what the fan suggested on Twitter in regards to Becky Lynch's next hairstyle:

In response to the fan, Becky Lynch wrote that she was saving the image to her Pinterest board:

As seen on this week's episode of RAW, Becky Lynch pulled off a hairdo that fans aren't used to seeing. The Man was even criticized for her look by former WWE head writer Vince Russo during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Russo also had some harsh words for both Becky Lynch and her partner Seth Rollins, questioning their fashion choices:

"What are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch trying to do with their wardrobe? Bro, you know they're dressing ridiculously. She's wearing her hair ridiculously. They're doing that to pop people in the back. The last time I saw Rollins on RAW, he was Monday Night Messiah. So I don't know, like, what was the transition that turned him into Seth the Clown. And Becky was The Man. Where is the transition of these characters so drastically changing? They're doing it to pop each other but we're not in on the joke. That's why the fans were chanting to Rollins, 'You look stupid.' Yeah bro, you look stupid. They're being 100 percent serious," Vince Russo said.

Becky Lynch will soon face Liv Morgan in a RAW Women's Championship Match

On this week's RAW, Liv Morgan won a five-way match featuring the rest of the Red Brand's Women's Survivor Series team. Having outlasted the likes of Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Bianca Belair, Morgan is now set to challenge Becky Lynch for her RAW Women's Championship in the future.

The Man herself recently retained the RAW Women's Title against. She defeated Bianca Belair on RAW after exchanging her belt with Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lynch and Flair will square off in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy