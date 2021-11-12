"What a wild journey" - Becky Lynch looks back on her debut in the professional wrestling industry 

Becky Lynch has looked back on her first match in the professional wrestling industry. Taking to Twitter, Lynch sent out a throwback image of herself and noted that she made her debut in the business 19 years ago, on this day.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion is currently one of the biggest stars in all of WWE. Looking back on her debut in 2002, Becky Lynch claimed that her journey in the business has been a wild one so far.

Here's the tweet that Becky Lynch sent out, as she has marked 19 years in the business:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE I had my first match 19 years ago today. What a wild journey it’s been. 11:11 I had my first match 19 years ago today. What a wild journey it’s been. 11:11 https://t.co/8t8iWa4lCJ

During the early stages of her career, Becky Lynch competed under the name of Rebecca Knox. In June 2002, Lynch started training with her brother in Ireland at Finn Balor (Fergal Devitt) and Paul Tracey's wrestling school.

After competing on the Independent circuit until 2013, Becky Lynch was eventually signed up by WWE. She started competing under WWE's developmental brand of NXT and soon became part of the Four Horsewomen of WWE alongside Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch is one of the pioneers of WWE's women's revolution. Alongside the aforementioned names, Lynch established her place as one of the top stars in the company and helped women's wrestling in WWE gain traction.

Becky Lynch has also headlined WrestleMania and has been on an incredible run in WWE

Having won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2019, Becky Lynch headlined WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. In doing so, the three women became the first female wrestlers to headline WWE's biggest annual show.

Since moving to the main roster, Becky Lynch has won the SmackDown Women's Championship 4 times and is currently in her second reign as the RAW Women's Champion.

At Wrestlemania 35, Becky Lynch walked out with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

As of now, she will be defending her current title against Liv Morgan in the near future.

