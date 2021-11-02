Becky Lynch sends a message following her title defense on WWE RAW

WWE RAW women's champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE universe after retaining her title on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch faced Bianca Belair with the RAW women's championship on the line in the opening contest. After a thrilling 12 minute match, it was 'The Man' who came out on top after putting Bianca through an exposed turnbuckle. Fans were particularly displeased with the ending of the match as they expected a clean fight between two of the best women in WWE.

The six-time women's champion later sent a message to the fans addressing the manner of her victory:

“There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021,"- The Man tweeted.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE “There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021 “There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021 https://t.co/YlZmAX8Alx

Becky Lynch seems to have a new challenger for WWE RAW women's championship

A new feud was teased for the RAW women's champion following her victory over The EST of WWE. Becky Lynch has had her hands full with Bianca Belair ever since her return at SummerSlam. The Man squashed Bianca in 26 seconds at the biggest party of the summer to win the SmackDown women's championship.

The two later faced off at WWE Extreme Rules in an all-out war which saw Becky Lynch hold onto the Women's title after an interference from Sasha Banks. This led to a Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel, where Lynch defeated both women to retain the Championship once again.

Things, however, seem to be heading in a different direction for the champion after this week's RAW. Becky was confronted by Liv Morgan during an interview following her win on the red brand.

Although the two women didn't exchange any words, the man walked away from Morgan, who seemed to make it clear that she was next in line. Liv has been underutilized ever since her debut on the main roster. She was drafted to Monday Nights at this year's drafts.

If Liv Morgan were to be the next in line to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, it would make for an interesting matchup indeed.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Arjun