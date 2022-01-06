"Overthrow the yanks" - Becky Lynch has a message for her potential future RAW Women's Title challenger 

Becky Lynch recently made an appearance on RAW Talk to discuss her potential opponent for Royal Rumble 2021.

Lynch was seemingly surprised to learn that there would be a Triple Threat Match between Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop to determine the #1 contender for her RAW Women’s Championship.

Becky Lynch was taken by surprise when learning that Doudrop was involved in the three-way match. The Man claimed that she might be interested in a match against Doudrop, hinting that a singles bout could potentially be on the cards.

"A triple threat? [Becky then inquires about who's involved] Wait, Doudrop? When did Doudrop get in? Huh. Doudrop. A Fellow Celt. Maybe there's something to that. A couple of Celts getting together, overthrow the Yanks. Doudrop. Huh. Doudrop,” said Lynch. (H/T- Fightful)

Becky Lynch successfully defeated Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1

Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and retained her RAW Women’s Championship at Day 1. Despite this result, Morgan and Lynch's rivalry seems far from over.

Liv Morgan has yet another opportunity to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title. She will be facing Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a three-way match to decide the future challenger for The Man.

Prior to Day 1, Becky Lynch had already defended the Women's Title once against Liv Morgan on RAW. As things stand, Big Time Becks has two big wins over Morgan. Should Morgan get past Belair and Doudrop, she'd hope a third time is the charm against Lynch.

However, a match between Becky Lynch and Doudrop has all the potential to be a blockbuster, and the same could be said for Lynch vs Belair.

Who will be the number one contender and ultimately challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship? Comment your thoughts below.

