Becky Lynch sends a message to Ronda Rousey fan she confronted after SmackDown

Becky Lynch recently posted an amusing tweet addressed to the young girl she confronted after last week's WWE SmackDown.

After the Friday Night Show went off the air last week, Becky Lynch competed in a Fatal Four-Way dark match against Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks. 'The Man' was pinned by Banks in the end and blamed a young spectator for the loss.

Later, Becky Lynch learned that the young girl she confronted was wearing a Ronda Rousey t-shirt underneath her jacket. "Big Time Becks" had a hilarious reaction to the same:

"Now that I see her dressed as Ronda, SHES DEFINITELY BANNED! Ps. Happy Birthday," wrote Lynch.

Below you can see the interactions from start to finish:

Mestiza @meli_di_melody @BeckyLynchWWE Nooo! Please DON’T ban her from future events 😢 That’s MY NIECE and she ❤️ #SmackDown She was celebrating her birthday 🥳 THANK YOU for making this day memorable for her 😉 @BeckyLynchWWE Nooo! Please DON’T ban her from future events 😢 That’s MY NIECE and she ❤️ #SmackDown She was celebrating her birthday 🥳 THANK YOU for making this day memorable for her 😉 https://t.co/NutL2Gh1gm

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Ps. Happy Birthday. @meli_di_melody Now that I see her dressed as Ronda, SHES DEFINITELY BANNED!Ps. Happy Birthday. @meli_di_melody Now that I see her dressed as Ronda, SHES DEFINITELY BANNED! Ps. Happy Birthday.

Lynch's in-character tweet to the young girl garnered significant coverage. Fans praised the RAW Women's Champion for her wholesome demeanor despite being a heel.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey aren't exactly strangers

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey feuded on the road to WrestleMania 35. Lynch had won the Women's Royal Rumble match and decided to wrestle "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" at The Show of Shows.

As WrestleMania loomed closer, Charlotte Flair was also added to the mix. Lynch didn't hold back while roasting her opponents on Twitter, and Rousey didn't take the insults kindly.

“I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don’t break kayfabe Ronda.’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b*****s can f*****g touch me. The end,” said Rousey. [H/T Mirror]

Becky Lynch eventually defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history. This was the latter's last match in WWE. Over the past three years, both women have taken shots at each other in interviews.

Becky Lynch returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 after a year-long hiatus. She has been the Women's Champion ever since and is doing an incredible job as an on-screen villain. She is currently embroiled in a feud with Liv Morgan on RAW.

