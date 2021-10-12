"Even in the hospital, I was trying to think of ways to have that match" - Becky Lynch opens up about a missed opportunity against former RAW Women's Champion

Becky Lynch has opened up on a few missed opportunities during her feud with Ronda Rousey in WWE. She also spoke about the Nia Jax incident that left her with a broken nose.

Due to the unforeseen injury, The Man was forced to forego her chance to face former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a singles match at WWE Survivor Series in 2018. The two female superstars were set to face-off in a Champion vs Champion match at the pay-per-view but the match was called off.

In a recent episode of the Out Of Character podcast, Ryan Satin asked the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion about the incident and how she felt about losing her chance to face Ronda Rousey in a one-on-one match. Becky Lynch answered the question saying:

"I was pretty devastated and was severely concussed and so I think that helped the devastation because really, I knew that this match wasn't going to happen now, it was going to happen at WrestleMania. I knew pretty quickly that it was a good thing that this had happened. But still, when you get concussed you are very emotional, so I was devastated that it wasn't going to happen. Like even in the hospital, I was thinking of ways I could still have the match at Survivor Series and they were like that's not going to happen," Lynch revealed.

On the episode of WWE RAW in discussion, Becky Lynch led an army of superstars from WWE SmackDown to the ring. They were there to confront the RAW stars who were to be their opponents for the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

During the brawl that ensued, Nia Jax unintentionally hit The Man's face with her elbow, concussing the then WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. While Becky Lynch was able to complete the segment, she was ruled out of her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Charlotte Flair ended up taking Lynch's spot in the match, culminating with the three women facing each other in the main event of WrestleMania 35, the following year.

Becky Lynch is drafted to WWE RAW

Also Read

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were drafted to WWE RAW during the WWE Draft last week. In two weeks, The Man will put her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Lynch and Belair faced off at Extreme Rules but their match was cut short after The Boss interfered, attacking both women.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Becky Lynch face Ronda Rousey in a singles match? Yes No 4 votes so far