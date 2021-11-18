"When they're gone, that's a huge void" - Becky Lynch misses three released superstars

Becky Lynch has opened up about her relationship with a bunch of superstars who were recently let go by WWE.

Lynch had a chat with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of MMA Hour. The RAW Women's Champion was asked about WWE recently releasing a string of superstars, and her thoughts about the same.

The Man stated that she was sad to see them go as she's very close to some of them. Check out the full comments below:

"Yeah, there's some. I'm very close with The IIconics. I'm very close with Lana. There's a few that I was very sad to see go. You see each other more than you see family. Luckily, my family is all with me. But you know I see them more than my actual family. So, when they're gone, that's a huge void," said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch has been an inspiration to Lana, as per the former WWE Superstar

Lana was released by WWE earlier this year, and so were The IIconics. The former had been a mainstay on the roster for years on end. She never made it to the top of the women's division but was quite popular among the WWE Universe.

Lana has opened up about her admiration towards Becky Lynch on several occasions in the past.

“I get texts from her saying ‘I’m so proud of you.’ She texts me every single week. I’m so thankful for that because when this whole pandemic started, I remember being so discouraged and I remember her telling me ‘you’re so strong. You’re such a strong woman. Now you’ve got to be who you are. Keep on carrying this, keep working hard, harder than anyone else so we can bring the people back that we love so much’ – and I remember those words," said Lana about Becky Lynch. [H/T TalkSport]

WWE has received major backlash from fans in the recent past for letting go of promising talent. Superstars like Keith Lee, Bray Wyatt, Aleister Black, and many more are no longer with the company. Many have secured spots for themselves elsewhere, and have bright futures ahead of them outside the WWE umbrella.

