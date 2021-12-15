Becky Lynch reacts to "future WrestleMania main event" between Angry Becky Girl and Angry Liv Girl

Becky Lynch has shared her thoughts on a potential in-ring contest between "Angry Becky Girl" and "Angry Liv Girl" at a future WrestleMania pay-per-view. It's safe to say that the current champion is a little biased.

Last week, Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan in a RAW Women's Title match, and the camera caught the immediate reaction of a Liv fan who was in attendance. The girl wasn't happy one bit with Lynch's win. She turned into an overnight meme and was branded "Angry Liv Girl." This week on RAW, another young fan bagged the internet's attention when she stuck her tongue out at Liv Morgan.

WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle joined the meme-fest and shared a hilarious image teasing a future WrestleMania main event between "Angry Becky Girl" and "Angry Liv Girl." Becky Lynch noticed the tweet and picked the winner right away:

"My girl is winning that for sure," Lynch tweeted.

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX A future WrestleMania main event in the making. A future WrestleMania main event in the making. https://t.co/GPtk2A1TwE

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's feud has left the WWE Universe divided

Lynch is clearly the heel in her feud with fan-favorite Morgan. But that certainly hasn't stopped her loyal fans from cheering for her, week after week. The RAW Women's Champion still enjoys a large fan following, no matter how low her character stoops on television.

Liv Morgan has worked incredibly hard for years on end to bag an opportunity at Becky Lynch's belt. She has never won a title so far in WWE, and many among the WWE Universe want her to finally win the big one.

The former Riott Squad member has another opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship on WWE Day 1. Both women are determined to come out victorious on January 1, 2022. Only one of them will walk out with the belt, though.

As for "Angry Becky Girl" and "Angry Liv Girl," there's no telling what the future holds for the duo. There have been instances where future WWE Superstars were captured on camera as part of the live crowd. Case in point: Liv Morgan's recent throwback tweet:

