Becky Lynch reacts to "Angry Becky Girl" on RAW

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to comment on the reaction shown by a loyal supporter of her on tonight's RAW.

Earning herself the nickname of "Angry Becky Girl" on the internet, the fan was seen taunting Lynch's current rival Liv Morgan from the front row.

Big Time Becks was pleased with what she saw and commended her young fan on Twitter with words of support:

"A little legend," said Becky Lynch about the fan.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe bore witness to "Angry Liv Girl" after Lynch cheated to retain her title against Morgan. The latter even said in an interview that she would love to meet her disappointed fan.

The nickname is not new to fans as the "Angry Girl" term was coined when The Miz first cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship way back in 2010.

At that time, a young fan's annoyed expression from the live crowd gave birth to the nickname as she became famous as the "Angry Miz Girl".

Becky Lynch to defend her title against Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1

After The Man used unfair means to defeat Liv Morgan on last week's RAW, fans of Morgan have been clamoring for a rematch.

Their wishes have now been answered because on tonight's episode of the red brand, WWE announced that Lynch will once again defend the RAW Women's Title against Morgan at Day 1.

The upcoming pay-per-view will take place next year on January 1 and will be the first-ever event in the company's history to take place on New Year's Day.

It remains to be seen if Liv Morgan can dethrone Becky Lynch this time around or if Big Time Becks will find yet another way to retain her championship.

