Becky Lynch breaks silence after being attacked by Liv Morgan while training

Becky Lynch has broken her silence after being ambushed by arch-rival Liv Morgan while the RAW Women's Champion was training for WWE Day 1.

The two are all set to collide at Day 1, with Lynch's title on the line. On the latest edition of RAW, Big Time Becks injured Morgan, and the latter wasn't willing to wait for the pay-per-view to exact revenge on her. Liv Morgan attacked Becky Lynch while she was training for her upcoming match, leaving Lynch fuming.

The Man has now shared her reaction to the attack. Check it out below:

Becky Lynch has previously defeated Liv Morgan

On the December 6, 2021 edition of the red brand, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan squared off for Lynch's RAW Women's title. The match ended with Big Time Becks scoring a sneaky pin on her opponent using the ropes. The match headlined RAW and Morgan later opened up about the same:

"Not until that day [did Becky Lynch and I know we were main eventing Raw] and all week I was hoping, I was hoping so much that we’d get to main event because I really want to pay homage but also, you know, do our own thing and I just was hoping it would be the main event and then I found out a couple hours into the day that we were gonna be the main event because originally, we weren’t. We weren’t gonna be the main event. It got switched and so it was just so special," said Liv. [H/T Post Wrestling]

After Lynch's win, the WWE Universe knew that a rematch was bound to happen between the two superstars, somewhere down the line.

Liv Morgan is a major fan-favorite in her feud with Becky Lynch. It has been about seven years since she made her debut. She has yet to win a title in WWE, and her fans feel that it's finally time for the company to give her a big push.

The feud between Lynch and Morgan has suddenly become even more personal after tonight's attack. Who's coming out victorious when all's said and done at WWE Day 1?

Edited by Kaushik Das