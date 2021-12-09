Becky Lynch reacts to a potential title rematch against Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch does not support the notion that Liv Morgan should get another shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Earlier this week, Lynch put her title on the line against Morgan. The two superstars faced each other in a memorable main event of RAW that eventually ended with The Man successfully retaining her gold.

Since Becky Lynch used the ropes to help pin her opponent, many believe that Liv Morgan has a legitimate case if she asks for another shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

WWE recently put up a post asking if fans thought Morgan should receive a title rematch against Lynch.

The champion quickly made her feelings known when she responded by saying that fans do not wish to see another rematch on television. Although many disagreed with Becky Lynch, few supported her claim.

Liv Morgan reacts after losing against Becky Lynch

After her loss to Big Time Becks, Morgan was distraught, but she took pride in her efforts. During a backstage interview, she insisted that her quest for the title is far from over and encouraged everyone to keep a close eye on her response following a huge loss on RAW.

"So many things. I don't want to cry. It's not the outcome I wanted at all but I know I made my family proud. I know I made my mom proud. I know I made my friends proud, my fans proud and I made myself proud. And this is not done by any means. She needed to cheat to win and this is far from over. I guess you need to wait for next week and watch me," said Morgan.

Liv Morgan's ongoing feud with Becky Lynch has worked well in establishing her as the top babyface on the red brand. The last few weeks have witnessed an interesting development in her on-screen gimmick as she continues to grow more intense.

A determined Morgan might seek another opportunity to beat Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. However, it will be interesting to see how she will convince The Man for a rematch, especially when there's a good chance that the champion will ask her rival to go at the back of the line.

Also Read Article Continues below

Can we see Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch lock horns in a title rematch at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view?

Edited by Kaushik Das