Becky Lynch retains the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in an incredible Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel

Becky Lynch has retained the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the co-main event of Crown Jewel 2021, Lynch defeated her arch-rivals Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a huge Triple Threat Match.

Heading into the show, Becky Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Title at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. The Man made her long awaited return at the show and defeated Belair inside a few seconds to get her hands on the SmackDown Women's Title.

At Crown Jewel, Lynch, Banks, and Belair put together an incredible match. All three women took each other to the limit but the finish to the match saw Big Time Becks retain her strap by rolling up Banks and using the ropes for the three-count.

There were several moments in the match where Lynch was at risk of losing the SmackDown Women's Championship. But, The Man eventually retained her belt and her win was met with a huge reception from the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia.

At this year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Becky Lynch had retained the SmackDown Women's Title over Sasha Banks in a singles match. With the win, Lynch has now solidified her fourth reign as the women's champion of the blue brand.

Becky Lynch was drafted to WWE RAW as part of the 2021 WWE Draft

Becky Lynch was recently drafted to the red brand of Monday Night RAW as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. Currently, in possession of a title from SmackDown, it is a bit unclear how WWE will deal with things moving forward.

On the other hand, the reigning RAW Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair was drafted to the blue brand of SmackDown. The 2021 Draft will be in effect in the aftermath of Crown Jewel and it remains to be seen how WWE will book Lynch and Flair in the coming few months.

One of the most obvious decisions WWE could make is to have Lynch and Flair exchange their titles with one another. In doing so, The Man would become the RAW Women's Champion, whereas, The Queen would become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

