WWE Supershow Results, Texas (12/05): Becky Lynch faces former rival; Roman Reigns leads The Bloodline against former champions

WWE recently had their Supershow Event at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. It featured the likes of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off against their former rivals.

Drew McIntyre teamed up with King Woods and Rey Mysterio for a massive six-man tag team main event against The Bloodline. The Scottish Psychopath has been feuding with Roman Reigns off TV for a while now and it's only a matter of time before the two collide on SmackDown.

The show also featured two women's title matches between longtime rivals.

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair faced off for the SmackDown women's title in what many fans called the match of the night. Becky Lynch locked horns with Bianca Belair for the RAW women's championship.

There was also a talk show on the card as The Miz hosted MizTV with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. However, the show was interrupted by The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) to set up the opening match as Damian Priest joined forces with the tag team champions to take on the heels.

In men's singles division, two former Universal champions locked horns as Seth Rollins took on Finn Balor. Happy Corbin and Rick Boogs rounded off the card with a singles match from the blue brand's side.

Complete WWE Supershow results featuring Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch:

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest def. The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) and The Miz.

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks to retain her SmackDown Women's Title.

Happy Corbin def. Rick Boogs.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair to retain her RAW Women's Title.

Drew McIntyre, King Woods and Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.)

That's all from the Supershow in Corpus Christi, Texas. Share your thoughts on the event in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman