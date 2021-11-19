×
Becky Lynch comments on Ronda Rousey's possible WWE return

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in January 2019
Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in January 2019
Modified Nov 19, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Becky Lynch believes Ronda Rousey could be tempted to return to WWE to face her in a one-on-one match for the first time.

Lynch defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history in 2019. Although the Lynch vs. Rousey feud lasted several months, they never faced each other in a regular singles match.

With this in mind, during an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Lynch questioned whether the UFC Hall of Famer could make a comeback for WrestleMania 38 next year.

“We have a lot of people," said Lynch. "Then, of course, is Ronda Rousey going to be chomping at the bit to get back now that she sees what I've accomplished? Maybe she'd want to accomplish the same, maybe she'll want to get retribution for the loss I gave her at WrestleMania 35. The same loss that's caused me to be champion ever since."
Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE television since she lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

Becky Lynch’s names her potential WrestleMania 38 opponents

WrestleMania 38 is due to be held on April 2-3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As one of WWE’s top marquee names, Becky Lynch is likely to be involved in a high-profile match at the event.

Along with Ronda Rousey, Lynch named three current full-time superstars who she could possibly face on the grand WrestleMania stage.

“God, there's such a wealth of talent, especially on the RAW roster," Lynch continued. "I could go through the list of everyone, but we have Liv Morgan, who is building momentum and whose momentum I'm going to crush in a bit. We have Bianca Belair who, like we have seen, is a fantastic athlete. We have Rhea Ripley, a powerhouse."

Lynch also named Asuka and Bayley, who have been out of action in recent months due to injuries, as additional possibilities. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for Big Time Becks and her road to WrestleMania.

