Becky Lynch's rival flew out of RAW to get married and returned a week later

Becky Lynch is all set for a big RAW Women's title match against Doudrop - a superstar nobody expected to reach title contention this quickly. She recently detailed her the complications in her marriage and how the main roster call-up further impacted that.

Doudrop took a while to enter RAW Women's title contention. She was on the losing end of most of her matches until she forced her way into the number one contender's match involving Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

Speaking on the Wilde On podcast, Doudrop revealed that she had two weeks' notice to shift across the country when she was called up to RAW. Due to the travel bans, it had been months since she saw her now-husband:

“So it was six months we didn’t see each other. I warned Kay Lee Ray of this situation, I said ‘hey, you guys got to get married now.’ And then she planned a wedding for weeks so that she didn’t have the same situation. Then as soon as I heard that people from the US could travel to the UK and not have to quarantine, I said ‘so in theory, does that mean I can leave after RAW, go home, get married and come back?’" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Doudrop found the smallest window to go and get married, and everything happened between two episodes of RAW:

“And they were like ‘yeah.’ So I was like ‘okay.’ So that’s what I did. I literally left RAW in Miami Monday night, got on a flight Tuesday and went home. Like however long it takes to get home. I got married on Friday, had a day together and we left Sunday so I’d be at RAW in Boston on a Monday."

Doudrop seems happy to have embarked on such an adventurous journey. She is now reunited with her husband and is all set for the biggest match of her career against Becky Lynch.

Is Doudrop in a position to dethrone Becky Lynch?

With all the personal troubles aside, Doudrop has been more focused on her professional career than before. She is set to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title at the Royal Rumble in a rare heel vs. heel match.

Additionally, Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan could also get involved in the mix once more, making it a triple threat match. Either way, this is Doudrop's first proper shot at the gold, and she will give it her best.

Do you think Doudrop can win the RAW Women's Title at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

