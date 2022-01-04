Becky Lynch's rival gets a new theme song on RAW

This Monday, Becky Lynch walked into RAW with her Women's Championship intact. She retained the title over Liv Morgan at Day 1 in their second singles match. The latter, however, was far from done, and when she came out on RAW, there was a noticeable change.

Morgan has established herself as a sentimental favorite in her recent feud against Becky Lynch. Despite losing twice, she will still be running for the RAW Women's Championship.

When Becky Lynch started taking shots at Liv Morgan on RAW, the title contender came out with a change in the theme song. It has the same introduction but a remix on the rest. Whether it's an upgrade or not is up for fans to ponder upon.

Will Liv Morgan still be in contention against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch?

Liv Morgan came out on RAW to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship despite losing clean at Day 1. However, she wasn't alone in her RAW Women title pursuits this time.

Bianca Belair, who feuded with Becky Lynch from August to early November, also claimed a title shot. While a match between them was set, Doudrop confronted Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce backstage, furious over the fact that two women who have failed to beat Becky Lynch before on multiple occasions kept getting a title shot.

As a result, a triple threat match has been booked for next week featuring Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop. The winner will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble.

