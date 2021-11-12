"I'd rather address her"- Becky Lynch says female star is worth her attention, not Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch had major praise for fellow RAW Superstar Liv Morgan in her latest interview with the SI Media Podcast.

The Man is all set to face Charlotte Flair in an inter-brand match at the upcoming Survivor Series event. There's another superstar who can't wait to get into the ring with Lynch, and that's Liv Morgan. The former Riott Squad member recently won a No.1 contenders match for a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title.

Lynch was asked about her upcoming Survivor Series match against Charlotte Flair, and whether she's planning to cut a promo on The Queen ahead of the bout. She had the following to say in response:

"Perhaps, but also, I just got a new #1 contender in Liv Morgan. And honestly, I'd rather address her. She's my #1 contender. I haven't really faced... I faced her two years ago, but she was in a different position and I was in a different position. And I think my attention would be drawn to her, somebody who's worth my attention, you know," said Lynch.

Today I woke up your new #1 contender for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

I love u guys 🖤✨

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan haven't had much in-ring interaction in the past

A quick look at Becky Lynch's record reveals that she has only had one singles match against Liv Morgan in WWE. The two squared off on the March 25, 2019 episode of RAW in a "Beat The Clock" match. Lynch was white-hot at the time and it didn't take her long to beat Morgan.

Liv Morgan is a huge fan favorite who hasn't had many opportunities at the Women's title in the past. She has been working hard towards making a name for herself for a long time now, and it looks like her time has finally arrived.

Morgan has a golden opportunity to show the WWE Universe that she can hang with and beat the best in the business. It would be interesting to see if she manages to do the unthinkable and beat Lynch for the RAW Women's title.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan finally get a proper push and win the RAW Women's title from Becky Lynch? What do you think of Lynch's shot at her former best friend Charlotte Flair?

