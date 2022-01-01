Photo: Becky Lynch set to debut new ring gear

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is all set to debut an elaborate new in-ring gear in the near future.

In a few hours, she will put the RAW Women's Title on the line against Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1. Big Time Becks is determined to defend her title at the event successfully. She also has something special in store for her fans at a future date after Day 1.

A costume designer named Fionnuala Bourke has revealed a brand new gear that she made for Becky Lynch. The designer dubbed it the "biggest project" she's ever taken on. You can check out more pictures and videos of the gear on Bourke's Instagram story section.

"To ring in the new year I’m posting my biggest project I’ve ever taken on! This is for the amazing @beckylynchwwe 💜…and I put so much work (and love) into this piece so please make sure and like and comment 💜💜im going to post lots of behind the scenes creating this over the next few days!! I mean just look at those shoulders 🙌🏻🙌🏻💜," wrote the designer.

Becky Lynch is one of the hottest acts on WWE TV today

Lynch became a big name back in 2018, after turning heel on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. She has been doing the best work of her career ever since then. Her stint includes a WrestleMania main event victory and lengthy runs as RAW Women's Champion.

Although WWE Day 1 seems a fitting stage for Becky Lynch to debut her new gear, she won't be wearing it at the pay-per-view, and Bourke revealed why that is the case:

The costume designer confirms Becky Lynch won't be wearing her new gear at WWE Day 1.

Becky Lynch has rocked a long list of flashy and beautiful in-ring gears in the past. The one pictured above looks quite different than her previous gears, though.

What do you think of Lynch's new gear? Have you been enjoying her current heel run on television? Sound off in the comments section!

