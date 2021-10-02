Becky Lynch to defend her SmackDown Women's Title in a triple threat match at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE announced that Becky Lynch will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at WWE Crown Jewel.

The event will commence on Thursday, October 21st, in Saudi Arabia, and will be the first pay-per-view to air after the 2021 WWE Draft.

The announcement was made via the company's official website just a few hours before this week's episode of SmackDown.

At SummerSlam, 'The EST' Bianca Belair was set to take on 'The Boss' Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Title, but the latter was removed and replaced by the returning Becky Lynch, who pinned Belair in a record-setting 27 seconds to recapture one of the blue brand's top title.

Belair got the opportunity to reclaim the gold when she took on Lynch at Extreme Rules, but the match ended after Banks made her return and ambushed both superstars.

Two championship matches have been confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel so far

In addition to the SmackDown Women's Championship match, another title match has been made official for Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar will make his in-ring return at the event against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Just like Lynch, Lesnar also made a surprise return at the Biggest Party of the Summer and confronted The Head of the Table following his Universal Championship match against John Cena.

Several weeks ago on SmackDown, The Beast challenged Reigns to a title match, which Roman accepted. This will be the second time that the two stars will collide in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel is shaping up to be a must-see event. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg may also compete on the show following his appearance on RAW.

SmackDown is scheduled to commence in a few hours, and WWE will provide more information on these bouts.

