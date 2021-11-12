Becky Lynch was worried about major RAW storyline; how Vince McMahon reacted

Becky Lynch had an interesting Vince McMahon story to share in her latest interview with the SI Media Podcast.

The Man had a short-lived stint together with Seth Rollins on WWE TV, back in mid-2019. The run didn't last long and the real-life couple soon went their separate ways.

Lynch revealed she was worried about the angle and believed that she would be branded as nothing more than Rollins' girlfriend on WWE TV. Vince McMahon assured her that it would be the other way round.

"When Colby and I were together on-screen, which was very well received... and beforehand, I said to myself, "I'm worried that I'm just gonna be Seth Rollins' girlfriend," "Seth is Becky's boyfriend!" so that's the first thing that came to the top of my head," said Becky Lynch.

Vince McMahon has been very supportive of Becky Lynch's character for a while now

Becky Lynch received her mega push as "The Man" in mid-2018, after her SmackDown Women's title loss at SummerSlam. She enjoyed the main event status in the Women's division for the next two years or so, until she took a hiatus.

Not many women in WWE's storied history have received the kind of push that Lynch got on the road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Fans may remember Vince McMahon and Becky Lynch's heartfelt backstage moment, minutes after she became a double Women's Champion at The Show of Shows.

Lynch recently returned from her year-long hiatus from WWE and immediately won the SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam 2021. She is currently the RAW Women's Champion on the Red brand. It's quite clear that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is still high on her.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' run as an on-screen couple saw them compete in a bunch of Mixed Tag Team matches on WWE TV. Their final match together was against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules 2019. The duo defeated the villains to retain their respective belts that night.

